Due to the impact the Covid-19 pandemic this year, AAA is not releasing their usual travel predictions for the Fourth of July.
“AAA suspended its traditional Independence Day travel forecast for one year,” said AAA Oklahoma Spokesperson Leslie Gamble. “This is similar to Memorial Day when for the first time in 20 years a forecast was not released.”
Gamble said there simply wasn’t enough information available to make an accurate prediction.
“Our forecast projections are grounded in economic data, and while states are re-opening, sufficient data is not available for an Independence Day forecast,” Gamble said. “We are in unprecedented times, so the comparisons and data trends that are used for a short-period forecast are so outside the norms, they are unreliable for predictions.”
While they aren’t making predictions for the holiday, they do expect to see Americans take nearly 700 million trips over the course of the summer.
“Americans will get out and explore this summer though they’re taking a ‘wait and see approach’ when it comes to booking and are likely to book more long weekend getaways than extended vacations,” Gamble said. “When they do venture out, travelers will take to the road with 683 million car trips to satisfy their desire to get away.’
Due to the pandemic, many had to cancel vacations and trips. Expected travel is down nearly 15 percent compared to last July through September, and is the first decline in summer travel since 2009, according to AAA Oklahoma.
Car trips are expected to account for 97 percent of travel, and AAA predicts the national gas price average to hit $2.25 per gallon for the third quarter of the year.
When at the pump, AAA recommends wearing disposable gloves or using a plastic sandwich bag to avoid touching the pump handle. When back in your car, be sure to clean your hands with sanitizer or wipes.
For more information, visit AAA.com.
