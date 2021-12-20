Travel this holiday season is forecast to be closer to 2019, only about eight percent below. That’s nearly 34 percent more travel than last year, according to AAA.
“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “Conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel.”
Americans who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year are making up for lost time this holiday season, according to AAA.
Over 100 million people are planning road trips despite gas costing an average $1.25 per gallon more than last year, according to AAA.
More than 6 million are planning to travel by air. Christmas ticket prices are up around five percent from last year. New Year’s tickets are up even more, nearly 27 percent.
Fuel and airfare aren’t the only areas of travel seeing price increases. Mid-range hotel rates have increased 36 percent. Car rentals have increased 20 percent for Christmas time and 65 percent for New Year’s.
“With kids out of school and many Americans taking extended time off for the holidays,” INRIX Transportation Analyst Bob Pishue said. “Drivers will experience incremental delays throughout the week.”
AAA is urging travelers to consult CDC before traveling. A majority of Nevada has travel restrictions, as well as select counties throughout the U.S. according to AAA’s travel restriction map.
According to AAA, masks are required for everyone on planes, buses, trains and other forms of U.S. public transportation, as well as airports and stations.
