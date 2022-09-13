The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is urging Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance. Constitution week is Sept. 17-23.
The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate this week each year. Congress adopted the resolution on August 2, 1956 and President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into law.
“A document was written by the Founding Fathers at a great cost to them and their families; death and/or poverty. It became known as The Constitution of the United States; it is the light that directed its citizens through years of struggles as a nation, against all odds. It and its contents are easily available as a small booklet to its citizens,” said Regent NSDAR Woodward Chapter, Paula Odell.
She continued, “The very first words of the Constitution begin with ‘We the People.’ This document does not mention a ruling class, a king, nor a ruler in charge of the country, making the laws. ‘We the People’ means American citizens from all walks of life are the ones who make/change laws through local, state, and national representatives. The Constitution of the United States guides American people for justice and peace among its people.”
The celebration’s goals are threefold - to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. Citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.
“We are so proud DAR led the way in making Constitution Week an official commemoration and our members enthusiastically promote the celebration annually in communities across the country by erecting community displays, sponsoring municipal proclamations, ringing bells and staging programs to raise awareness of the Constitution’s tenets and importance,” said DAR president general Pamela Rouse Wright.
“We encourage all citizens to join us in celebrating this powerful document that is so important to American history and to reflect on the impact the Constitution has had on the lives of American citizens past and present,” she added.
DAR is one of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world. It has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, service to veterans, scholarships and educational initiatives.
DAR Constitution Hall is the only structure dedicated to the U.S. Constitution and it is located in Washington, D.C. The inscription on the pediment reads, “Constitution Hall- a memorial to that immortal document, the Constitution of the United States, in which are incorporated the principles of freedom, equality and justice for which our forefathers strove.”
Members participate in an array of projects to help preserve our cultural heritage, including:
• Restoring and maintaining historical sites
• Locating, restoring and marking Revolutionary War patriot grave sites and headstones
• Organizing and contributing to major restorations, commemorations and memorials
• Placing monuments around the world to memorialize people and events throughout American history
• Preserving genealogical records, artifacts and historical documents and making these items available to the public at DAR Headquarters
• Providing more than 200,000 hours of volunteer time annually to veterans in Veterans Administration hospitals and non-VA facilities
• Promoting education and citizenship through youth programs such as Children of the American Revolution, DAR Good Citizens and Junior American Citizens
• Sponsoring American history essay contests for youth in grades 5 through 8
• Offering educational summer camps and cultural programs through the DAR Museum
The DAR Genealogical Research System (GRS) is a free collection of databases that provide access to the many materials amassed by the DAR since its founding in 1890. A couple databases are: Ancestors and Descendants search.
For more information about DAR, please visit www.dar.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.