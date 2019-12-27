The Roaring 20’s of the 20th Century are probably remembered most for Prohibition and women’s right to vote. World War I had just ended on Nov. 11, 1918 and new advancements were being made in the relatively new field of aviation including the first nonstop flight across the Atlantic in May of 1919.
Here are a few of the history-making events from 1920:
▪ On January 13, the New York Times ridiculed American rocket scientist Robert H. Goddard, which they have since rescinded.
▪ On January 16, the Eighteenth Amendment to the Constitution, Prohibition, came into effect.
▪ On March 1, the United States Railroad Administration returned control of American railroads to railroad companies after having them nationalized through World War I as part of a war emergency.
▪ On March 28, a tornado outbreak hit with twisters causing approximately 78 deaths and over $4,000 in damage. By the end of the year, there was an estimated 498 deaths and $15,000 in damage from tornadoes across the United States. Oklahoma sustained 60 deaths that year, according to the National Weather Service.
▪ On April 20 the Olympic symbols of five interlocking rings and the associated flag are first displayed at the summer games in Belgium.
▪ On June 13, the United States Post Office Department rules that children may not be sent via parcel post. Yes, children were mailed. In 1913 an 11 pound 8-month-old James Beagle was sent to his grandmother for 15 cents, according to the Smithsonian. Mothers may take comfort that the child was insured for $50. (I hope they sent extra diapers and a clothespin for the poor mailman’s nose!)
▪ On August 20, the first commercial radio station in the United States began operation, owned by the Detroit News.
▪ On August 26, the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution guaranteeing women's suffrage was passed.
▪ On September 16, Wall Street was bombed. According to the FBI, a horse-drawn cart exploded into a hail of metal fragments in front of the J. P. Morgan building in New York City, killing more than 30 and injuring nearly 300.
▪ On September 17, the American Professional Football Association was established.
▪ On September 29, Westinghouse radios became available to U.S. homes for $10 each.
▪ On November 2, the first national U.S. election in which women had the right to vote. The presidential candidates were Republican U. S. Senator Warren G. Harding who defeated Democratic Governor of Ohio James M. Cox and Socialist Eugene V. Debs.
▪ On November 15, the first assembly of the League of Nations was held in Geneva, Switzerland.
Going onto the 21st Century’s Roaring 20’s, one particular prediction stands out at the moment. According to Forbes, organizations are recognizing a need to create positive employee experiences that make them feel valued, appreciated, and energized to invest their entire selves in the workplace.
Oklahoma oil-patch workers are likely just hoping for an uptick in available jobs. Maybe while the rest of the state is feeling the economic impact of the oil bust, they are beginning to value and appreciate the hard work of those roustabouts and roughnecks more.
