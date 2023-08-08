After 119 years, the famous Woodward building once located at the corner of 10th and Main, is no more. One of Woodward’s first hotels, with various owners over the years, met its fate after two fires on April 27, 2023. This was followed by demolition and cleanup. It is now only in memories, photographs, and history books.
The city of Woodward was unofficially formed in 1887. Then on Sept. 16, 1893, President Grover Cleveland signed the proclamation of the Cherokee Strip open for settlement. The land run began at noon. An estimated 100,000 people hoped to stake a claim to six million acres and create 40,000 homesteads on former Cherokee grazing land. It was Oklahoma’s 4th and largest land run.
This event brought 1,200 people to live and work in Woodward. Immediately after the land run, construction of a new town began. Homes, government offices, stores, bars, hotels, cafes, businesses, a new post office, multiple newspapers, schools, and churches were built and utilized in Woodward.
“It was known as one of the wildest and woolliest (boisterous roughness, lack of order or restraint) towns in the outlet. At one time 23 saloons and 15 brothels lined the red-dirt street.” (cityofwoodward-ok.gov)
The City of Woodward went from a population of 1200 in 1893 to a current population of 11,755 in 2023.
Businessman and publisher, Willliam E. “Billy” Bolton, moved to Woodward from Kansas, one year after the land run. He first built a printing office for his new newspaper business, Woodward News, plus a new post office, and a hotel.
A tin box was created and given to the stone mason who cemented it into the cornerstone of the new Bolton Hotel. It contained approximately 20 pieces of memorabilia to be found and opened in the future to see how times had changed.
These included business cards from individuals and companies, copies of local newspapers, a 1903 one-cent copper coin, lists of business employees, and personal cards from individuals such as W.E. Bolton and B.B. Smith. To date, this tin box has not been located.
To celebrate this new endeavor in Woodward on January 29, 1904, Billy Bolton called people together to kick off the new construction. The infamous Woodward attorney, Temple Houston, and Capt. B.B. Smith both gave opening remarks at this public event. The first hotel was a two-story building with offices and hotel rooms. It was called the Bolton Hotel.
Billy Bolton was over 6 feet tall and was estimated to weigh over 300 pounds. His health problems worsened in 1908 so he sold both of his Woodward newspapers to an Enid publisher. At age 49, Bolton married Bertha Bernard from Missouri in 1909. Three weeks later Bolton died.
After Bolton’s sudden death on December 14, 1909, his bride Bertha took over his new building. She used it for a café and rooming house. (Ian Swart, Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum)
Mrs. Bolton remodeled the hotel and enlarged it. The exterior walls made of blocks were replaced by bricks, a third story was added, and the new name for the building was Ideal Hotel. Other name changes over the years included Heath Hotel and then States Hotel since it had 48 rooms and there were 48 states in the union at that time.
Over the years this building went through a variety of owners including Milo and Dorsey Baker in 1927, Robbie’s Music Company in 1973, Dewey and Alice Collins in 1985 and the Collins Trust in 2021.
Since the early 1900s the hotel was extra busy with alternative methods of making money, including prostitution and gambling. Amazingly, the States Hotel continued its illegal businesses from approximately 1904 until 1983.
“Two years ago last December, the police, armed with a court order, kicked in every door in the place, ran the people out and padlocked shut the door,” Dr. Collins told Tom Schoening in a 1985 article in The Oklahoman.
As time passed, the hotel was labeled a downtown eyesore. Windows were broken. Paint was peeling off. Weeds were growing up. Something needed to be done about it.
A local chiropractor, Dr. Dewey Don Collins, D.C., was presently in need of a larger clinic for his growing practice. One day the current hotel owner came into his office to visit H.B. Bradbury that was working on the Collins office computer. Bradbury hinted to the hotel owner that he should sell the States Hotel to Collins.
This casual conversation led to Collins buying, remodeling, and moving his Chiropractic Clinic into the States Hotel. The States Hotel became Collins Clinic. He utilized only the first floor for his chiropractic practice. The upper two floors were just closed off but still contained hotel furnishings and personal storage items.
Collins retained his chiropractic practice in the States Hotel until he retired in 2008. He died September 19, 2011, at age 77, after almost 50 years as a chiropractor in Woodward.
The building was most recently utilized by his grandson, Trey Collins. Trey had a commercial laundry business, Anchor Uniform Services, in the back and a clothing store in the front until the building went up in flames.
The cause of the recent hotel fire is still unknown, and the future of the lot is not yet determined. It remains an interesting piece of history for Woodward, Oklahoma.
