By Ashley Berends
Staff Writer
A 75-foot cross will be erected within the next few weeks on the property of Northwest Golf Carts located at 4314 Williams Ave.
Owner Mike Whittaker was speaking with fellow church member Trent Yadon about the other white steel crosses made out of pipe just outside of other communities in Oklahoma. They were inspired to put one up in Woodward and Whittaker had the location.
Yadon contacted Tracy Davidson who builds the crosses out of spare pipe and donates them to communities provided they have a permanent location for them.
From there they sought out the permits and clearances in order to move forward with the process. Whittaker applied for a variance. His business is still within city limits and currently the allowable height is 35 feet. The height of the cross would double that restriction. Whittaker went before the Director of Code Enforcement and the Board of Adjustment of the City of Woodward on April 13th.
Director of Community Development Terry Bryan said there were no issues and no protests had been received.
Ten days before the meeting, the City sent out a letter to homeowners within 300 feet of final placement to give a chance to protest. A notice is also advertised in the classifieds portion of the newspaper, posted at City Hall and on their website.
The process is the same for someone requesting a variance on residential property. The Board of Adjustment meetings are open to the public and anyone or organization that wishes to voice an opinion on either side of the topic in question are welcome to attend.
Following a discussion, the variance was approved.
“Since then, the line locations have been done, an approval from ODOT and Northwestern Electric stated there were no issues,” Whittaker said
Once the concrete anchor is in place the cross will be delivered unassembled to the site. The arm is 37 ½ feet made out of 20-inch pipe. “Because of the size and for transportation, the final assembly and welding will be done on site. There will need to be sandblasting, painting and lighting also done. Help with any of those things will be greatly appreciated,” stated Whittaker.
Other donated crosses from Davidson around Oklahoma were finished by members and businesses donating their time and materials from within the community.
