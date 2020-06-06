After two months with very little rodeo activity, the Woodward Elks Rodeo will arguably be the jumping off point for the restart of the pro rodeo season.
With around 800 entries, plus a new event, the 90th edition of the Elks Rodeo is simply put - loaded.
Every current leader in the world standings is in the field along with four returning world champions.
Overall there are 33 current or former world champions and 153 entrants who have qualified for the national finals.
That doesn't include the breakaway roping, which is new this year. There are 74 entries in that event including defending WPRA world champion Kelsie Chace and defending collegiate champion Taylor Munsell.
Entries include Sage Kimzey, who has son six consecutive PRCA bull riding championships and tops the standings again his year. Also Clay Smith is a two-time national champion team roping header and was runner-up for the world All-Around championship in 2019. Smith, who is also a steer roper, currently leads the all-around standings.
Current world leaders entered include Smith, all around; Tim O'Connell, bareback riding; Matt Reeves, steer wrestling; Luke Brown, team roping header; Joseph Harrison, team roping heeler; Wyatt Casper saddle bronc riding; Shad Mayfield, tie down roping; Kimzey, bull riding; and barrel racer Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi.
Defending world champions in the field are Kimzey, Haven Meged in tie down roping, Smith, and team roping heeler Wesley Thorp.
In addition to competition in the performances, slack in the timed events is scheduled Tuesday morning and afternoon and again on Wednesday morning. Start time both days is 9 a.m.
Stock contractor is once again Beutler and Son, this year featuring 2019 Bareback Horse of the Year Killer Bee along with numerous other national finals horses and bulls.
Some familiar faces are back along with some new ones for entertainment.
Bullfighters Chuck Swisher and Nate Jestes are regulars at the Elks Rodeo and Swisher is coming off a national finals appearance. New is barrelman John Harrison, a five-time barrelman of the year.
Returning to announce is Charlie Throckmorton.
Also back are Scott Smith with the Stagecoach Ranch and Skydiver Bobby Reid who will parachute in with the American Flag each night.
The Slash O Ranch Longhorns will be part of every performance.
Each night will start with mutton bustin' and calf scrambles at 7:30 p.m. followed by the rodeo at 8 p.m.
Dances are scheduled on Wednesday at the arena (Panhandle Dirt Band), then Friday (Seth Ward and the Silence followed by William Clark Green) and Saturday (Panhandle Dirt Band followed by Chancey Williams and the Younger Brother Band) at the Woodward County Event Center.
And food, yep, plenty of that. The free hamburger feed on Wednesday has moved from Centennial Park to the fairgrounds and will go from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Food will also be served Thursday, Friday and Saturday with your rodeo ticket.
Wednesday is kids night and the Elks will give away 20 bicycles.
Things kick off on Tuesday with the Longhorn Cattle Drive through downtown and on Saturday is the downtown parade at 10 a.m.
