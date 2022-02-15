One of the largest youth events in Northwest Oklahoma kicks off this weekend as exhibitors arrive for the 88th Woodward District Junior Livestock Show.
Activities start on Feb. 18 and culminate on March 1 with what is typically the largest premium auction in Oklahoma outside of the statewide Oklahoma Youth Expo.
Last your through premium sales and auctions, the event raised $445,000 for exhibitors.
This year's show will feature 1,603 animals and 998 exhibitors. There are 33 schools represented along with various 4-H programs.
The show covers all or part of 10 counties - Woodward, Harper, Ellis, Dewey, Cimarron, Texas, Beaver, Roger Mills, Major and Woods. Youngsters from as far away as Felt in the Panhandle to Cheyenne and Hammon some 70 to 80 miles south of Woodward will be represented.
"Obviously there is a tremendous impact on the local economy with hotels, restaurants and all business for that matter," said C. J. Montgomery, president of the Woodward Chamber of Commerce.
On March 1, in addition to the premium auction and dinner, a number of scholarships and speical awards will be presented.
Several Bud Nelson Scholarships will be given along with a Jim and Brenda McKay Memorial Scholarship.
Other awards include the Ted Fariss Traveling Trophy for the grand champion steer and the Layne Meriweather Traveling Trophy for the supreme heifer.
In addition, a long-time supporter of the livestock show will receive the Black Jacket Award.
Schedule
Friday, Feb. 18
5 p.m. - Ag mechanics projects must be in place
Saturday, Feb. 19
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Barns open for barrows
9 a.m. - Ag mechanics interviews and showcase
5 p.m. - Barrow entry cards due
Sunday, Feb. 20
8 a.m. - Barrow show begins
Monday, Feb. 21
9 a.m. - Gilt purebred papers checked and entry cards due
10 a.m. - Gilt show begins
Tuesday, Feb. 22
8 a.m. - Goat entry cards due
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.