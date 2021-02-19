One of the premiere livestock shows in Oklahoma turns 87 this year.
The Woodward District Livestock Show opens on Sunday and runs through March 2 at the Woodward County Event Center.
The event showcases 4-H and FFA students and their projects from 10 counties around western Oklahoma and the Panhandle. Exhibitors will come from Woodward, Beaver, Texas, Cimarron, Woods, Harper, Ellis, Dewey, Roger Mills and Major counties. Around 30 schools are represented.
Exhibitors will show hogs, sheep, goats and cattle over the next several days culminating with a premium auction on March 2.
Last year the premium auction raised nearly $300,000 for the young exhibitors.
In addition several Bud Nelson Memorial Scholarships are awarded worth typically $750 to $1,000. Organizers said there are usually 8 to 10 scholarships.
A new scholarship this year will be the Jim and Brenda McKay Memorial Scholarship.
Special honors include the Black Jacket award to a long-time supporter of the livestock show, the Ted Fariss Traveling Trophy which goes to the exhibitor who shows the grand champion steer and the Layne Meriwether Memorial Award.
Also honored will be the late Curly Arthaud during the hog show and the late R. A. Devore during the cattle show.
Co-chair Marlin Trissel said the district show will have around 1,000 exhibitors showing some 1,600 animals.
"Even with the pandemic and the weather the numbers are about where they usually are," Trissel said.
Here is a schedule of events
Feb. 21
8 a.m. - Barrow show begins
Feb. 22
10 a.m. - Gilt show begins
Feb. 23
9 a.m. - Ewe and wether lamb show
2 p.m. - Lamb lead interviews
Feb. 24
9 a.m. - Goat show begins
March 1
8 a.m. - Heifer show begins
2 p.m. - Steer show begins
March 2
5:30 p.m. - Premium auction dinner
6:30 p.m. - Premium auction
Ag mechanics show
Feb. 20
9 a.m. - Judging of projects and showmanship (students must be with their projects)
