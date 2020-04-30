The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Thursday afternoon that 34th Street in Woodward is now open to northbound and southbound traffic between Downs Ave. and Hanks Trail.
Drivers should still use caution in the area as work continues and can expect temporary lane closures throughout the rest of the project.
From Oklahoma Avenue to Downs Avenue, 34th Street is still southbound only until the reconstruction is completed.
This $8.5 million project was awarded to Cummins Construction Company Inc. in April 2018. The project is expected to complete by late summer 2020, weather permitting.
The street project was funded in large part through a sales tax approved by Woodward voters.
