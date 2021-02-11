Woodward AWARE team hosts blanket drive for students.

Woodward Public Schools OK AWARE team is hosting an impromptu blanket drive to help students stay warm during these frigid February conditions.

Woodward Public Schools OK AWARE team is hosting an impromptu blanket drive to help students stay warm during these frigid February conditions.

There are two options for chipping in the keep kids warm:

Option 1- Purchase a new blanket or blankets from any store between now and Friday and drop them off at the administration building or email Amy Whitewater for pickup.

Option 2- Select a blanket or blankets from the Amazon wish list (link below) and have them delivered directly to the administration building.

Amazon Wish List: https://a.co/4ST81uH

Woodward Public Schools

Administration Building

1023 10th Street

Woodward OK 73801

Amy Whitewater's email address is amwhitewater@woodwardps.net

If you are a parent of a child who needs a blanket, please reach out to Amy Whitewater at the email address above, or send us a direct message to the Woodward Public Schools Facebook page.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you