Woodward Public Schools OK AWARE team is hosting an impromptu blanket drive to help students stay warm during these frigid February conditions.
There are two options for chipping in the keep kids warm:
Option 1- Purchase a new blanket or blankets from any store between now and Friday and drop them off at the administration building or email Amy Whitewater for pickup.
Option 2- Select a blanket or blankets from the Amazon wish list (link below) and have them delivered directly to the administration building.
Amazon Wish List: https://a.co/4ST81uH
Woodward Public Schools
Administration Building
1023 10th Street
Woodward OK 73801
Amy Whitewater's email address is amwhitewater@woodwardps.net
If you are a parent of a child who needs a blanket, please reach out to Amy Whitewater at the email address above, or send us a direct message to the Woodward Public Schools Facebook page.
