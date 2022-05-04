Woodward’s girls soccer quarterfinal against Elk City is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Boomer Stadium on Thursday.
This will be the second meeting of the season between the teams. The Boomers won the regular season contest 2-1 in overtime.
The Boomers opened the playoffs with a 5-3 victory over Harrah on Monday. Elk City upset Bethany on the road Tuesday afternoon, 2-1.
Woodward is 11-4 and has won eight of its last nine matches. The Elks are also 11-4 with a five-match winning streak.
The winner will face Holland Hall or Oologah in the state semifinals next Tuesday.
*****
Tee times for the Class 4A state golf tournament at Boiling Springs Golf Club next Monday and Tuesday have been set by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.
The 54-hold event will start at 8 a.m. on Monday with everyone playing 36 holes the first day. The final 18 holes will be on Tuesday.
Individual qualifiers will tee off from 8 a.m. to 8:16 a.m. on Hole No. 1 and 8 a.m. and 8:08 a.m. on Hole No. 10.
Tee times for teams include:
No. 1 – 8:31 a.m. m to 8:55 a.m. - Heritage Hall, Holland Hall, Wagoner. 9:03 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. - Perkins, Kingfisher, Pryor.
No. 10 – 8:16 a.m. to 8:48 a.m. - Tuttle, Cushing, Bethany. 8:56 a.m. to 9:28 a.m. - Elk City, Cascia Hall, Woodward.
*****
Woodward’s 5A track regional is set for Saturday at Putnam City High School.
In addition to the Boomers, teams include Altus, Classen SAS, Eisenhower, El Reno, Elgin, Guymon, Midwest City, Piedmont and Southeast.
Competition in the field events start at 9:30 a.m. and at 9:45 a.m. in running event prelimaries. Running event finals begin at 3 p.m.
The top three finishers in each event automatically qualify for state competition. Other qualifiers are also possible depending on results from other regionals.
