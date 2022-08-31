Ag Boosters plan hay sale
The Woodward 4-H/FFA Booster Club is putting together a hay sale to raise funds for the Woodward Spring 2023 livestock show.
Organizers are looking for local farmers and ranchers willing to donate 1 to 2 bales of hay for this sale.
For more information or to donate, contact Rodney Washmon at 580-273-0690, Emily Wilkinson at 580-303-8179 or Tim Dunkin at 580-334-8910.
Northwestern Upward Bound Programs Receive Grant Renewal
Northwestern Oklahoma State University recently received notification from the U.S. Department of Education of the renewal of two federal Upward Bound grants.
Together, Upward Bound and Upward Bound Math & Science will receive over $2.9 million in grant money over the next five years, beginning in September.
The university’s Upward Bound programs are designed to provide participants with STEM-focused academics and summer activities designed to give students the skills and motivation necessary for entry and success in post-secondary education. The programs are 100 percent federally-funded and serve students from area high schools in Alfalfa, Major and Woods counties.
Hughes receives scholarship
Peyton Hughes is one of the 2022 winners of the Section 6 NIAAA Student Athlete Scholarship.
Section student-athlete scholarships are provided each year by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) to one male and one female student athlete from each section for their distinguished scholastic, leadership, and sportsmanship qualities.
Hughes is a graduate of Woodward High School and his parents are Dwight and Lisa Hughes.
As a three-sport athlete in high school, Hughes competed in baseball, basketball, and football. He earned eight varsity letters overall.
Scholastic distinctions for Hughes include Student Citizen of the Year, top student of the year his freshman and sophomore year, and Rotary Student of the Month, among other honors.
