In many Oklahoma counties, the unemployment rate in 2019 increased slightly over 2018 numbers according to a release from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
Statewide the unemployment rate is 3.4 percent., up 0.3 percent from November of 2018 and up 0.1 percent from October of 2018. The rate has been inching up over the course of the year.
Broken down, the numbers mean unemployment of 62,613 from a labor force of 1,851,204.
Nationally, the unemployment rate is 3.5 percent.
Woodward County saw the unemployment rate jump relatively significantly from 3.2 percent in October to 3.8 percent in November. Last year in November the jobless rate in Woodward County was 2.1 percent. In numbers, the 3.8 percent equals 349 unemployed out of a workforce of 9,153.
Elsewhere in the Panhandle and Northwest Oklahoma the jobless rate ranged from 1.8 percent (Cimarron County) to 4.1 percent (Beckham County).
Here is the rate for some other counties.
Texas - 2.3 percent (2.0 percent Nov. 2018)
Beaver - 2.0 percent (1.6 percent Nov. 2018)
Harper - 3.4 percent (1.6 percent Nov. 2018)
Ellis - 2.9 percent (1.7 percent Nov. 2018)
Woods - 1.9 percent (1.7 percent Nov. 2018)
Dewey - 2.7 percent (1.4 percent Nov. 2018)
Custer - 2.9 percent (2.0 percent Nov. 2018)
Roger Mills - 3.6 percent (2.1 percent Nov. 2018)
Major - 2.2 percent (1.7 percent Nov. 2018)
Blaine - 2.2 percent (1.5 percent Nov. 2018)
Alfalfa - 2.4 percent (1.7 percent Nov. 2018)
The highest unemployment rates in November were primarily in southeast counties. Latimer County's rate was 7.7 percent. Next were Haskell and McIntosh Counties at 6.4 percent and McCurtain County at 6.1 percent.
