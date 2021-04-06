Concerned about recent legislation affecting education funding?
Worried about the state budget?
Have questions on funding Medicaid expansion or redistricting or any other topic that might involve state legislators?
Your chance to ask those questions or to find out more about the 2021 legislative session comes Friday at an Eggs and Issues forum hosted by the Woodward Chamber of Commerce.
The event will be held at the Woodward County Event Center starting at 7:30 a.m., said Chamber Director C. J. Montgomery. The forum goes until 9 a.m.
Expected to attend are State Reps. Carl Newton, Mike Dobrinski and Kenton Patzkowsky along with State Sen. Casey Murdock.
Each will give a short presentation on the legislative session at the midway point, then will answer questions.
