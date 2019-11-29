Woodward County Commissioners have a short agenda for their first meeting of the month after the Thanksgiving holiday. Their regularly scheduled meeting is Monday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse.
The board will consider an application for a public service pipeline crossing permit from Northwestern Electric Coop for an electric power line in District 2 Section 12.
Commissioners will consider appointing Bailey Rae Poer as Woodward County Event Center Manager. She has been filling the position as interim since September.
Closing the courthouse on Friday, Dec. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the courthouse Christmas party will be considered.
The board will consider appointing Todd Finley to the Woodward County E911 board.
Commissioners will consider a bridge inspection invoice for a routine inspection from CED & Consultant.
A resolution for disposing of equipment for the Sheriff’s office will be considered for body armor vests to be junked.
In addition to regular business, the board will also consider a transfer of appropriations from County General to the Juvenile Detention account.
