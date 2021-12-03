Both the Woodward County and City Commissions will hold regular meetings on Monday.
The county commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Key items on the agenda include discussion with county officers and the emergency management director and renewal of certificate of compliance for OMMA Red Dirt Nursery in District 3.
Commissioners will also consider a resolution to provide incentive awards for safety-related job performance.
Other items include:
- Action on four-week payroll
- Transfer of appropriations out of general use tax account into jail use tax account
- Monthly reports of officers
- Insecticide for mosquito fogger countywide
- Resolution for disposing of Echo Pole Saw in District 2 to be junked
- Opening of sealed bid for yearly election ballots.
City commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. in city hall.
The commission agenda is short with the only items a supplemental agreement for Construction Observation Services to install AvGas and Jet-A Fuel systems at the West Woodward Airport followed by consideration of a claim against the city.
On the Woodward Municipal Authority side of things, the agenda includes change orders from Slattery Construction relative to the Woodward North Pump Station and from Colbalt Construction concerning the waterline replacement at 13th and Elm.
Also, the authority will consider a short term commercial lease contract with the commissioner of the state land office for water rights.
