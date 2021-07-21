Art throughout the Galaxy is the the theme for this year's youth arts camp at the Woodward Arts Theatre.
The camp runs from July 26-30 and is for area students ages 8 to 18, said Lori Steenbergen, director of the arts theatre.
The camp will offer visual and performing arts at age appropriate levels, with some theatre/film tech segments in older theatre track, Steenbergen said.
The cost is $125 and there are full and partial scholarships available.
"It is important for kids to have arts education not only for the cultural aspect but it has also been shown to improve other areas of education," Steenbergen said. "Also, arts reach parts of the brain that are not developed otherwise that improve emotion intelligence as well."
Applications are available at woodwardartstheatre.org and at the Woodward Public Library. You can also call 256-7120 to get an application emailed.
Camp hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Students will need to bring a sack lunch. Snacks and water are provided.
