Woodward High School and Middle School band students competed in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association district solo and ensemble district contest at Weatherford over the weekend.
Band Director Daci Crockett said all high school solos and ensembles received a superior rating and will be advancing to state in April.
Solos included Ashtyn Fletcher, Christian Rosales, Kedrick Klassen, Kash Dryden, Casey Nguyen, Celeste Alvarado and Jade Campbell.
Ensemble was the saxophone septet of Kash Dryden, Kylee Swindle, Jade Campbell, Carlos Lira, Jaley Ray, Jaime Rocha and Kaiya Jones.
Middle school results included:
Superior rating - Anastacia Quisenberry, Alayna Fletcher, Alydia Farmer, Ashton Steed, Sarah Phillips, Emma Bell, Destiny Briseno, Alisha Colvard and Veronica Martinez.
Excellent rating - Alyssa Roach, Carina Chen, Allie Camacho, Monte Bond, Taylen Patrick and Alex Ramsey. Trumpet trio - Alayna Fletcher, Allie Camacho, Fern Lopez. Flute trio - Sarah Carbajal, Elizabeth Kerfoot, Alydia Farmer.
*****
The Woodward 7th grade, 8th grade and high school bands will take part in a district concert band contest at Northwestern on March 3.
Woodward's 7th grade band will perform at 10:45 a.m. and 8th grade at 1:20 p.m. The high school performs at 2:40 p.m. according to the activities association schedule. Performances are in the Herod Hall Auditorium on the Alva campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.