Woodward Main Street is a finalist in four categories for the Oklahoma Main Street annual awards.
Winners will be announced during the 33rd Main Street Awards Banquet May 2 in Oklahoma City.
Programs across the state competed in 23 award categories representing the four points of the Main Street Approach – organization, promotion, economic vitality and design. Panels of outside judges for each point reviewed the entries and determined the winners.
“These award categories highlight the many activities, businesses, volunteers and Main Street programs throughout Oklahoma,” said Buffy Hughes, Oklahoma Main Street Center director. “Each award entry, submitted by local Main Street programs, showcases the creativity and participation toward increasing revenue and spurring job creation for their historic commercial business districts. Congratulations to all our finalists from some steep competition.”
Woodward has finalists in four categories, including:
Main Street Hero – Jana Walker
Outstanding Public Official – Rachael Van Horn
Creative New Event – Giant Pumpkin Drop
Best Interior Design Project Under $25,000 – Persimmon Creek Gifts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.