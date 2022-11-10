Bob Fenimore is one of the most famous people ever to come out of Woodward.
But there are no signs coming into the community recognizing the man known as the “Blond Bomber” at Oklahoma State University.
That is changing come Bob Fenimore Day on Monday as a couple of signs will be put up on the south and east highways coming into the community noting that Woodward is the hometown of the “Blond Bomber.”
“We received approval from the city commission and ODOT (department of transportation) to erect a couple of signs,” said C. J. Montgomery, Woodward Chamber of Commerce director. “Oklahoma State Athletic Director Chad Weiberg jumped on board and said he wold love to come to Woodward to do a “Blond Bomber” day in honor of Fenimore.
The city has already issued a proclamation and Mayor Tom Fisher will present it to Weiberg at Monday’s Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Weiberg will also be the featured speaker.
“We are obviously ecstatic not only to recognize Bob Fenimore, one of the greatest of all time, and at the same time bring OSU’s athletic director to Woodward,” Montgomery said.
Fenimore, who died in 2010, played football, basketball and ran track at Woodward High School, graduating in 1943. He earned All-State honors in football.
At Oklahoma State (Oklahoma A&M at the time) he earned legendary status during his career from 1943-46. Those were the days of one-platoon football and Fenimore excelled in all areas of the game.
He finished his career with 4,637 yards in total offense and that school record held until 1989. On the defensive side, he had 18 career interceptions, still an OSU record. And, he was also a solid punter and returned punts and kickoffs.
In 1945, he finished third in the Heisman voting and was the nation’s leader in total offense, 3rd in rushing and 8th in passing. His No. 55 is one of four numbers no longer in use at Oklahoma State.
Those performances led him to being the first player selected in the 1947 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. Fenimore played one season professionally, then went into the private sector – which in those days was as or more lucrative than playing in the NFL.
Fenimore was an All-American in college and has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, among other honors. In 2021, he was one of the inaugural inductees into the Woodward High School Hall of Fame.
This year, he joined Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas in the Ring of Honor at Boone Pickens Stadium.
“It’s an honor that quite honestly was long overdue,” Montgomery said.
The chamber luncheon on Monday will also serve as the kickoff for the Crystal Christmas celebration. Crystal Christmas will open Nov. 19 at Crystal Beach Park.
The luncheon starts at 11:45 a.m. in the Conference Center.
