Woodward FFA news provided by Ella Moffet, reporter.
Alumni leadership camp
This year, 13 Woodward FFA members attended the Alumni Leadership Camp at the Tulakogee Conference Center in Wagoner.
The camp theme was “Envision: Enhance Your View.” Over the three day camp, FFA members learned communication isn’t just how you talk to others around you, but also how you talk to yourself. The camp also expressed the importance of communicating positively on the internet.
On the second day, campers went through the ropes course and Water Olympics. The activities were fun and helped campers become closer in their small groups.
Woodward FFA member and Chapter Sentinel, Sofey Burnett said, “My experience at Oklahoma FFA Alumni Leadership Camp was absolutely amazing. I had the opportunity to make some wonderful friends in a matter of just a few days. There wasn’t a minute of this camp where I wasn’t entertained or wasn’t having fun. At alumni camp, I learned leadership and communication skills that I will be able to apply within my chapter this year.”
Alumni Camp had four different sessions with around 1,600 campers attending.
The Oklahoma FFA mission is, “FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education."
*****
FFA Chapter Officer Retreat
In June, the Woodward FFA Officer Team went to Mannsville, Oklahoma for their annual officer retreat.
When they arrived that evening, they went over their goals, contracts, and year overview.
The next morning, the officer team went to Air Donkey Zipline in Davis. The officers were able to zip line down a sky bridge, as well as participate in team-building activities. They had to be effective communicators as well as listen to their teammates to complete different tasks.
That evening, the team participated in a ranch tour in Mannsville where they learned about their multi-generational cattle operation.
The next morning, the officers were split into committees centered on growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.
Each committee focused on different tasks that they want to accomplish in the upcoming year.
