The 19th annual Cow Plop is coming up Tuesday at the Early Childhood Center.
Proceeds from the event benefit the PTO and go back into the school.
“It will be a night of family fun with carnival style games including a cake walk,” said PTO President Amy Solloway. “We are serving cotton candy, popcorn and hot dogs.”
Food items will be 50 cents each.
“There will be a petting zoo with animals for the children to interact with also,” Solloway said. “We will be continuing our tradition with one lucky person winning a $500 cash prize. The winner’s ticket number will correspond to the place where the cow plops on the grid that is marked out.”
The event will kick off at 4:30 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center.
“There is also a fun game called Kiss the Pig,” Solloway said. “Students have been collecting change for their class teacher at school. On the day of the event the class teacher that has the most change gets to kiss the pig.”
There will be a pre-k class teacher that wins and a kindergarten teacher as well as someone from administration, according to Solloway.
“The event is a wonderful way for parents to become more involved with their child’s school life and a great way to contribute back to the school,” Solloway said.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased through the ECC, 580-256-2561.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.