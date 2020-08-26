Here are the results from the Woodward County Fair Livestock Show held Wednesday at the Woodward County Fairgrounds.
The show was the kickoff for the county fair, which continues with the horse show today at the Roundup Club Arena, and concludes Saturday with a barn quilt workshop and corn hole tournament. A blood drive will also be held at the fairgrounds on Saturday.
Junior commercial gilts
Champion - Kasen Dunham, Fort Supply. Reserve: Macie Dunkin, Woodward.
Junior market barrow
Grand champion: Kasen Dunham, Fort Supply, Crossbred
Reserve grand champion: Tate Dewald, Mooreland, Yorkshire
Novice showmanship: Tinley Dewald
Junior showmanship: Tate Dewald
Senior showmanship: Cooper White
Junior doe goats
Grand champion doe: Paisley Kelso, Fort Supply. Reserve grand champion: Lilly Talley, Woodward.
Junior wether goats
Grand champion wether: Jacie Focht, Mooreland. Reserve: Jacie Focht, Mooreland.
Novice showmanship: Kamryn Parsons, Mooreland
Junior showmanship: Khloe Parsons, Mooreland
Intermediate showmanship: Paisley Kelso, Fort Supply
Senior showmanship: Emily Beaner, Woodward
Junior breeding ewes
Supreme: Emalee Nail, Sharon-Mutual. Reserve: Cooper Beaner, Woodward.
Junior market ewe
Grand champion: Emalee Nail, Sharon-Mutual
Reserve: Catelyn Winn, Woodward
Junior market wether lamb
Grand champion: Emalee Nail, Sharon-Mutual, Hamp.
Reserve: Wyatt Lively, Mooreland, Suffolk
Intermediate showmanship: Lillie Everett, Woodward
Senior showmanship: Connor Winn, Woodward
Junior breeding heifers
Supreme heifer: Teton Dixon, Woodward, MainTainer
Reserve heifer: Caleb Shirkey, Woodward, Angus
Junior prospect steers
Champion: Tate Vanderwork, Mooreland. Reserve: Macie Dunkin, Woodward
Junior market steers
Champion: Tate Vanderwork, Mooreland, Crossbred. Reserve: Ty Elliott, Mooreland, Crossbred.
Junior showmanship: Kaybrie Shirkey, Woodward.
Intermediate showmanship: Faith Parsons, Mooreland
Senior showmanship: Macie Dunkin, Woodward.
