Here are the results from the Woodward County Fair Livestock Show held Wednesday at the Woodward County Fairgrounds.

The show was the kickoff for the county fair, which continues with the horse show today at the Roundup Club Arena, and concludes Saturday with a barn quilt workshop and corn hole tournament. A blood drive will also be held at the fairgrounds on Saturday.

Junior commercial gilts

Champion - Kasen Dunham, Fort Supply. Reserve: Macie Dunkin, Woodward.

Junior market barrow

Grand champion: Kasen Dunham, Fort Supply, Crossbred

Reserve grand champion: Tate Dewald, Mooreland, Yorkshire

Novice showmanship: Tinley Dewald

Junior showmanship: Tate Dewald

Senior showmanship: Cooper White

Junior doe goats

Grand champion doe: Paisley Kelso, Fort Supply. Reserve grand champion: Lilly Talley, Woodward.

Junior wether goats

Grand champion wether: Jacie Focht, Mooreland. Reserve: Jacie Focht, Mooreland.

Novice showmanship: Kamryn Parsons, Mooreland

Junior showmanship: Khloe Parsons, Mooreland

Intermediate showmanship: Paisley Kelso, Fort Supply

Senior showmanship: Emily Beaner, Woodward

Junior breeding ewes

Supreme: Emalee Nail, Sharon-Mutual. Reserve: Cooper Beaner, Woodward.

Junior market ewe

Grand champion: Emalee Nail, Sharon-Mutual

Reserve: Catelyn Winn, Woodward

Junior market wether lamb

Grand champion: Emalee Nail, Sharon-Mutual, Hamp.

Reserve: Wyatt Lively, Mooreland, Suffolk

Intermediate showmanship: Lillie Everett, Woodward

Senior showmanship: Connor Winn, Woodward

Junior breeding heifers

Supreme heifer: Teton Dixon, Woodward, MainTainer

Reserve heifer: Caleb Shirkey, Woodward, Angus

Junior prospect steers

Champion: Tate Vanderwork, Mooreland. Reserve: Macie Dunkin, Woodward

Junior market steers

Champion: Tate Vanderwork, Mooreland, Crossbred. Reserve: Ty Elliott, Mooreland, Crossbred.

Junior showmanship: Kaybrie Shirkey, Woodward.

Intermediate showmanship: Faith Parsons, Mooreland

Senior showmanship: Macie Dunkin, Woodward.

