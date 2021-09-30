Woodward County Chapter of EMTs are holding their first Rescue Ride on Saturday, Oct. 2nd.
"We're trying to raise money," said Jo Haberman, communications technician for Woodward Emergency Medical Services. "Our chapter covers all of Woodward County."
According to Haberman, the chapter has provided automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to Mooreland Schools and Woodward County Sheriff's office. AEDs are portable, life-saving devices designed to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
"We've trained them on first aid so they know how to use the AEDs (so) if someone has a heart attack and they get on scene before us, they can use it," Haberman said. "Because out in the county, it takes us a while to get to some of those addresses."
Haberman said the AEDs give instructions for use, but the training helps first responders understand what they're doing when they need to use one.
"We do all kinds of training, some with the fire department, some with the police department," Haberman said.
The chapter also makes EMT scholarships available to County residents who qualify, according to Haberman.
"It starts here at Woodward County EMS on Downs Avenue, that's where our base is," Haberman explained. "We're going to ambulance bases."
From Woodward, riders and drivers will go to Seiling, then to Waynoka, Freedom and Buffalo before heading back to Woodward. The ride will over 159 miles and funds raised will go toward the purchase of three AEDs for the Woodward Public Schools.
"At the end we'll have hotdogs and chips and nonalcoholic drinks ready for them after the ride," Haberman said.
All wheels are welcome. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the ride begins at 9 a.m. For more information, call 580-254-3341.
