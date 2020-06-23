Several local young ladies took home titles at the 2020 Oklahoma State Cinderella Scholarship Program on Saturday. Woodward’s own Ally Wickware was named the 2020-2021 Oklahoma State Cinderella Woman.
The Oklahoma State Cinderella Pageant is part of the International Cinderella Scholarship Program, which was founded in 1976, and has become the largest and most prestigious scholarship oriented pageant system of its kind, according to a press release.
The Oklahoma State title holders include:
Tot – Kori Miller, Gage
Mini Miss – Elise Stuart, Shattuck
Miss – Madison Bradley, Leedey
Teen – Sydney Orr, Oklahoma City
Woman – Ally Wickware, Woodward
“I’ve had so much fun being involved in the Cinderella Program and have already made new friends from it,” said Wickware. “Being in the State pageant this weekend has really grown my confidence. I feel so comfortable onstage, I just love it.”
The pageant is based on multiple levels, local, state and international. Wickware will be preparing for the International Cinderella Pageant, which will be in Dallas, Texas at the end of July.
“I’m so excited for Internationals,” Wickware said. “It’s a full week of competition and I feel honored to be going to represent the State of Oklahoma. I’m new to pageants, but have always loved dance competitions and I feel like they’ve helped prepare me.”
Wickware competed in a closed interview from a panel of judges, on-stage modeling, and talent where she sang a theatrical number, according to the press release. She was awarded a crown, sash, and trophy in addition to the scholarship.
“Since pageants are a new thing for Ally, I signed her up for a modeling competition the night before as kind of a practice before the Cinderella State Pageant and she won the Cameo Girl title for ages 13 and up,” said Wickware’s mother, Shannon Wickware. “Then on Saturday she won Cover Girl and the Overall State Title of Oklahoma Cinderella Woman so she ended up with three crowns and trophies as well as cash awards.”
Wickware has been saving and preparing for college at Southwestern Oklahoma State University this fall. Wickware’s mother is grateful for the scholarship, which drew Wickware to the program.
“Our community is so awesome and supportive,” Wickware said. “There’s so many people who have encouraged me and made me feel like I could do anything I set my mind to. I’m so thankful for all my sponsors and supporters.”
