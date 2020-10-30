Boomer family
In spite of the less-than-normal week with our weather, our team has met with OSDH to review our current status and consider our protocols for next week. There has been a significant increase in community spread from last week with our current active cases at 84.
The initial recommendation from OSDH was for WPS to consider moving to our A/B schedule; however, we also know:
- Our internal numbers are significantly lower than prior week
- Our stakeholders are not prepared to go A/B next week
- We still have only one case we believe to have been transmitted at school so far this year
- If kids are in school, we can control much of their behavior in an environment that is clean and safe.
Based on this information, and in agreement with the OSDH, we will maintain our current posture for the coming week while reviewing our A/B contingency plan and closely monitoring the COVID-19 activity in the community.
We again stress that wearing a mask and washing your hands are the top two ways to protect yourself and stop the spread of the virus. These practices will be critical in keeping children in school in the weeks and months to follow.
Thank you for all your flexibility, patience and understanding this week. This year has certainly been a challenge already, but we are proud of how our school and community continue to work together.
Be safe and have a great weekend.
