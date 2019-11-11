A delegation from Woodward Christian Academy recently attended the North Texas Celebration of Life conference in Dallas, Texas on Oct. 26.
“(We went) to listen to speakers and eat fancy food and have a fun time,” Avery Dirks said. “Also (we were) there for a cause that’s important to us.”
The girls got to dress in formal attire for the event, but said the highlight of the evening for them was being the youngest people attending. Frances Gamez said it made them feel very professional.
“We were probably the youngest group of people there and that for me was honestly like the greatest thing,” Grace Chilson said. “That at such a young age we can make a difference.”
Dirks said being in a room full of like-minded people was refreshing.
“In our culture whenever a lot of times you have a belief as pro life. A lot of people think you're wrong,” Dirks shared. “It's nice to sit in a room full of people who also agree with you that human life is something to be valued.”
The students also got to have their picture with Texas House District 92 Representative Jonathan Stickland who was the keynote speaker
