Spring is here… For the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday looks warm and sunny, but according to Woodward Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer, it won’t last.
The high on Saturday is predicted to be in the low 60s, and Sunday will see temperatures hit the 70s.
According to Lehenbauer, the weather pattern is highly unusual but not unheard of. Last year temperatures reached 78 on Feb. 3.
The normal is around 50 degrees for February and increases on average about 10 degrees each month as spring approaches.
Take time to enjoy the warm weather this weekend because another cold front is on the way for next week, according to Lehenbauer.
Monday will most likely remain in the 60s but temperatures will dip into the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
There is no rain or snow predicted with the cold front at this time.
