Woodward Arts and Theater Council (WATC) is partnering with the Oklahoma Arts Council for an online arts camp that students can access at will.
The camp runs throughout March and April. It is designed for ages 8-up with classes in drawing, dance, singing, beat-making, rhythm development and more that will be available with experts in their field.
It is a one-time online camp with WATC content that has artists from all over the country as well as a few local faces offering the kids a high level of instruction since they will be able to go back and review the information, organizers said.
Kids who master the base content will have a chance to show that knowledge off both on videos and at Arts Camp LIVE which will be back the last week of July this summer.
WATC Executive Director Laurie Steenbergen said plans for the camp began after the original July 2020 youth arts camp was cancelled due to quarantine and a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Cost is $100, but scholarships are available. Supplies are included with the camp fee.
“Any student who wants to learn will not be denied access to the opportunity. WATC and the Oklahoma Arts Council is here for our kids," Steenbergen said. " Arts learning has been proven to help kids’ emotionally, intellectually and socially.
“What is particularly great about this curriculum is it offers kids an amazing worldview from the past year in a safe environment. So, it has a way of uniting us and connecting us to others and ourselves. I absolutely hated not having live arts camp. The kids in this building during arts camp is a highlight of my year. However, I am pleased that the virtual camp is able to offer some things the live doesn’t in terms of focus and mastery of these skills."
Steenbergen said the arts learning is helpful to science and that will be explored more in the summer camp.
Students enrolling in the virtual camp will also get to save a spot in the live summer camp and enroll early.
For more information about the arts camp or other activities coming up you can go to Woodwardartstheatre.com, call 256-7120 or message the Facebook page.
