By Kathryn Fanning
Senior Center Director
We are excited for our first Birthday Dinner in over a year.
We are going to start having quarterly birthday dinners and May 6 is the date of our first dinner. We will be honoring those with birthdays in May, June, or July. Dinner is at 6 p.m.
We will follow the format we have in the dining room at lunch time, your meal will be served and cleared away by the Woodward FFA students at your table. The meal will be $6 and prepared by our kitchen staff. No potluck. There will be salad and cake at your table, and you can pick up your drink as you come in. Percy Walker and hopefully his mom will be our entertainment.
The Senior Circle will resume meeting May 7 at the Senior Center on Fridays through May. We are excited to partner with Alliance Hospital for these meetings. Cost will be $2, and it will be breakfast served at 9 a.m. with a program at 9:30 a.m. Again we will need to know if you want to be on the list prior to Fridays. No lunch or bingo on Fridays in May as we host these breakfast meals.
These gatherings help introduce new people to the center and we always welcome new faces, especially in a year when it seems we have lost so many loved ones.
Our Memorial Day Flower Sale has been set for the week of May 10-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The flowers will be on displayed on tables on the dance floor so no activities will be scheduled for that week. This has always been one of our best fund raisers and hope you will want to shop for your flowers that week with us.
In conjunction with the Memorial Day Flower Sale, we will be taking pre-orders for pies and bierox. Orders will be due May 6 and pick up will be May 12 before 4 p.m. Pies will be $15 each and you can choose from Apple, Cherry, Peach or Rhubarb. Bierox will be $5.
All proceeds will go to help both the Senior Center and the Woodward Senior Nutrition Program. You can place your orders with any of us at the center or call and leave your order on the message machine 254-8566.
We will follow the schedule for activities we started in April. Social distancing and masks if you have not been vaccinated is the recommendation of the CDC. Lunch tables are set for 4, 6 or 8 for you to have a choice and will be that way for the Birthday Dinner and Senior Circle.
Monday and Wednesday, advanced line dancing, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Monday and Thursday, Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Wednesday, Bingo, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Wednesday and Thursday, beginning line dancing, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday, chair exercise, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, bridge or canasta, noon to 4 p.m.
Pool daily, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Exercise equipment daily when open.
There will be no activities the week of May 10-14 except Senior Circle on May 14.
