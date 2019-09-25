What is celebrated on February 2nd each year in the U.S. and is also the title of a movie?
If you love trivia, then the United Fund of Woodward has an event for you. The United Fund is presenting the first Trivia Night at Longshots Bar & Grill on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“We thought it’d be a fun outing,” said Co-Event Planner Laura Hayes. “We’re pretty excited. We’re looking forward to it.”
There will be ten rounds of eight questions each, and freebies and door prizes to win throughout the night.
If the thrill of competition isn’t motive enough, there are cash prizes on the line.
The grand prize is $1,000 and cash prizes will also be available for second and third place teams.
“We’re hoping to have a good turnout, and everyone will have a good time,” Hayes said. “We’d like to make this an annual event.”
It’s $200 for a team of four and proceeds benefit the United Fund of Woodward, which helps support 12 area agencies; the Woodward Arts Theatre, Pregnancy Center, Northwest Oklahoma Literacy Council, Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, High Plains Outreach Center, Woodward Senior Citizen Center, Salvation Army, Senior Nutrition Program, Kids Inc, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and the Red Cross. Tickets will also include one appetizer per team and two drink tickets per person.
Team entries should be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, to ensure there is enough space and an accurate headcount, Hayes said.
For team entry, contact Laura Hayes at 580-254-9301 or email her at Lkhayes@stridebank.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.