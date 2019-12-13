The High Plains Outreach Center, also known as the homeless shelter, opened in August of 2019 and has already had 294 stays. Each stay is one person in a room for one night.
The center has eight rooms available, in addition to a laundry room and a meeting room.
“We are a not-for profit organization caring for the homeless through temporary safe housing, and assistance for life transformation,” said Volunteer Coordinator Crystal Castor.
The assistance provided by the High Plains Outreach Center is not limited to the homeless, but includes those in emergency situations.
“An example of a client is a female in an abusive relationship who stayed several days until she was able to find an apartment and get back on her feet,” Castor said. “We have also hosted several people passing through town, recently released from prison who are trying to get home to family.
"Other clients include transient people passing through Woodward and those with various mental health issues and substance abuse problems.”
Each individual must go through a process before staying the night in the facility.
“People who are in need of a place to stay can interview at The Salvation Army who will then direct them to us,” Castor explained. “We have an intake form that walks through the clients circumstances, working out the details of why they are homeless. The intake interview includes steps that need to be taken to keep them safe and move them forward toward life transformation.”
The Center currently needs a pack and play playpen, cleaning supplies like toilet cleaner and lysol wipes, and around 10 blankets.
“We also are looking for Life Coaches, who can assist with transportation, encouragement, and next steps to help in setting personal goals, and guiding them to resources and more,” said Castor. “These ‘Life Coaches’ need to be heavy on compassion and practical wisdom.”
Monetary donations are welcome to help with monthly expenses such as utilities, insurance, facility upkeep, and supplies. Make checks payable to HPOC and mail your tax deductible contribution to HPOC PO Box 2704, Woodward, OK 73802.
For more information call 580-256-4637.
