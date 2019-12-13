Old classmates Jan Gage, Les Castor and Donna Olsen got together in 2010 and rather than just reminiscing about days-gone-by, they decided to give back to their community and in December of that year served their first Community Kitchen dinner to four people.
At that time Grace Outreach was born and has continued to provide free, hot, nutritious meals every Tuesday and Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Woodward.
“The first night we had four people,” Gage said. “We've done as much as 90 to 100 meals.”
The community has stepped up to help Grace Outreach.
“Our workforce is groups that come in to serve,” Gage said. “ It is just individuals out of our community who have gotten a group of people together and they come cook and serve the meal that night.”
Grace Outreach has also stepped up with the summer lunch program. After serving 50 to 100 students three days a week through the summer, the ministry is in a money crunch, according to Gage.
“Summer lunches break us. So every year after summer lunches we struggle to have enough,” Gage said.
Rather than asking for food, Gage said the need is for money. Grace Outreach works through the Regional Food Bank for most of the food.
“We can get more value out of money through the food bank and we are a 501c3, so we are tax deductible,” Gage explained.
Gage said the doors are open for anyone in the community who needs a meal.
“I don't know what the situation is for some of the people that sit there in those tables. And there's some that I've seen from the date that we opened the door, and then we may get somebody that comes in once,” Gage said. “We're there just as a ministry. We're serving people like God's called us to do.”
Gage said Grace Outreach is an invitation to come have a meal with friends. If you’re lonely or depressed, come eat. If you have pressing bills that need to be paid, come eat.
“The people that cook can cook. There’s usually a really good meal,” Gage said. “Sometimes you need to take that $30 in your pocket, and you need to pay the doctor.”
For more information about Grace Outreach programs, call Gage at 580-256-3644 or Les Castor at the First Baptist Church at 580-256-2837.
