A recent visitor to the News was a long way from home.
Henrijs Skujins, also known as “The Bookman” with an accent, dropped by. He is selling books door to door that provide a more fulfilling education experience for children.
Skujins is from Riga, Latvia. He took three different planes and 20 hours to get to Oklahoma three weeks ago. He will go back at the end of August to continue his studies for an international business degree. College students work for SA by selling education book sets in exchange of paying for their college.
He has worked with Southwestern Advantage (SA) for the past five years in Texas. This is his first summer in Oklahoma. He has traveled through Oklahoma City, Stillwater, Guthrie and Perry.
“I’m giving a bigger impact on the lives of the children with their education than I am financially from this. I am very grateful for all the families and the money going towards my college and my mom really thanks you. But, I genuinely believe the next years of education and what these books can provide for kids to do better in school has a much bigger impact,” he said.
His goal is to meet with 30 families a day and he will be here for a couple of weeks. Next he plans on visiting some of the nearby towns.
“Kids love these because it really makes their life easier as well whenever they get stuck with something they can reference the book. It gives them multiple examples on how to do a math problem to get the correct answer,” Skujins said. “With the app, it’s like their own tutor as well. Type in the page number and it shows you how to work the examples. There are 4,500 step-by-step videos and hundreds of worksheets and quizzes for extra practice.
The apps also have an added benefit for parents and high school students or even college kids.
“They have tips for money management and smart financing in collaboration with Dave Ramsey,” he said.
The books range from preschool to three years of college, including AP classes. Skujins spoke with Woodward High School English Teacher Illiana Spicer.
“He was very pleasant and knowledgeable. He had a cordial yet professional demeanor. I was impressed with the quality of the materials he had from his company. It would be great for students and their families to have access to those helpful and educational tools,” Spicer said. “He was interested in conversation outside of his professional goal and seemed genuinely interested in supporting families with children in our area. I enjoyed our brief meeting and I wish him success.”
You can visit Henrijs Thebookman Skujins on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.