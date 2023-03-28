“Taste of Woodward” turns 7 on Thursday.
The annual Chamber of Commerce meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Conference Center.
“It is undoubtedly the chamber’s biggest night of the year,” said Director C. J. Montgomery.
The taste portion kicks off the event (at 5:30) as everyone in attendance can sample a variety of food from 25 or more local vendors. Typically over 300 local and area residents attend.
“This is come as you are from work,” Montgomery said. It is not a set down, formal banquet. Jeans, suits, doesn’t make any difference. It’s casual and come as you are.
“It’s a very fast moving event and we are done by 7:30 p.m.”
A short program is planned at 6:30 p.m. featuring Mike Turpen and Todd Lamb, the “Flashpoint Boys” from the long-running show in KFOR in Oklahoma City.
“That’s an iconic program across Oklahoma and has been for decades,” Montogmery said. “Both are very entertaining and both have ties to Woodward, It should be a lot of fun.”
Turpen, a Democrat, is a former Oklahoma Attorney General and Lamb, a Republican, is a former state lieutenant governor. Their program typically features politics, humor and other topics. Both have attended the chamber banquet in the past as guest speakers.
Former Speaker of the House Jeff Hickman will be the moderator.
The evening also includes the reveal of the new Citizen of the Year. Current Citizen of the Year Linda Harrison will make the announcement.
Student Citizens of the Year Barrett Love and Lillian Higareda will also be recognized.
The business portion of the meeting includes the recognition of retiring directors and installation of new board members. Retiring board chair Crystal Simmons will pass the gavel to incoming chair Austin Vanderwork. Joining Vanderwork on the incoming Board of Directors are Erik Hudson, chairman elect; Lorne Clark, vice chair; Logan Hamilton, treasurer and Simmons will serve as past chair.
Retiring directors being recognized include Justin Bowers, Brian Cook, Darren Cottom, Destiny Howard, Kevin Martin and Eric Wheeler.
