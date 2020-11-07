“Last year we sent 65 boxes over to the soldiers and we're gonna do it again,” Woodward Stockings for Soldiers Coordinator Troy Deckert Sr. said. “I know it's been a hard year on Woodward… but we're still going to do it. I got friends and family that are going to help me so we're still going to get those boxes sent over.”
Deckert's son, Woodward graduate Sergeant First Class Troy D. Deckert Jr. has served 11 years in the United States Army. He has earned three degrees during his career and is now attending flight school to be a chopper pilot, his father said.
No chocolate, cigarette lighters or alcohol can be shipped, according to Deckert. Some items appreciated are shampoo and body wash, tooth brushes and toothpaste, cleaning wipes and razors, playing cards, ramen noodles, music CDs and movies. For women, hair ties, nail clippers and feminine toiletries are also appreciated.
“Last year we sent 14 boxes just for women,” Deckert said. “That was really helpful and appreciated because the women's stuff kind of hard to come by.”
According to Deckert, he received emails back saying how much the soldiers appreciate getting something from home.
“I want to get something from home to the soldiers that are not gonna be home for Christmas, they're gonna be away from their families,” Deckert said. “Anything that I can get my hands on that sits inside that box that I can't ship.”
After doing this for seven years now, one expense Deckert takes care of mostly himself is the postage. Last year alone was almost $1,100 in shipping.
“Because everything (donations) that I get goes to the soldiers. Everything,” Deckert said. “I've got a savings account at the bank. If there's money left over, and it stays there and then I use it for the next year.”
Deckert uses donations to purchase hard candy, beef jerky and phone cards, which are the most popular items with service men and women.
“Walgreens gives me a discount, which I'm very thankful for them,” Deckert said. “They sell me all the hard candy.”
Shipment will go out on December 10th because it takes about three weeks for the boxes to arrive, according to Deckert.
“We got 300 stockings gonna go over to soldiers,” Deckert said. “They're going to be decorated by children at the grammar schools. In every stocking, they’re going to have a letter from a child.”
Donations should be delivered to Deckert’s home at 1724 Robin Dr. by December 9th. For more information, contact him at 580-334-6468.
