Stephen Fite is an award-winning musician/writer whose albums have received eighteen nationally recognized honors. Fite performs children’s upbeat music spans the spectrum from rock to reggae, pop to blues, dixieland and many other styles according to melodyhousemusic.com.
Fite held a concert in Woodward last week.
Fite assisted with the seating of the students and parents to ensure everyone had a great seat and could see the performance in the Woodward High School auditorium. During the performance, he grabbed the attention of all the young students and they enjoyed dancing, clapping, spinning and hopping along with him.
“The concerts are meaningful to the children from the standpoint of the learning that is going on below the surface while they are moving and singing and dancing. When children are engaged, they are learning. That’s why I try to make my concerts as activity oriented as possible so that the children are participating from the first song to the last,” Fite said.
His grandfather started Melody House, an educational recording company based in Oklahoma City. When Fite began working for the company, he was writing music for the classroom then started performing in schools. Field Trip performances in auditoriums started in 1995.
This spring, Fite is performing across Oklahoma and Texas schools. However, he offers Zoom and Google Meet Class shows. Elementary teachers and Daycare providers alike could use his YouTube channel to throw in a pop of extra fun and movement during the day.
