Once again, the Starcreek Astronomical Society has several star watch parties planned.
Starting Saturday’s after the 4th of July, star parties will be hosted at the Selman Living Labratory Observatory site west and north of Alabaster Caverns.
Events are planned on July 8, 15, 22 and 29 starting around dusk, weather permitting.
New this year are short presentations.
Bobette Doerrie, one of the organizers, says, “If you are curious about how the Moon changes shapes and locations in the sky, in the East Dome (at the lab) there is a hands-on activity starting at 8 p.m. and continuing fo about an hour.
“If the weather permits, telescopes on the observing pad will be showing sunspots and a NASA Night Sky Network activity will be going on in the classroom.”
Star viewing will begin between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
The watch parties are come and go and they are free.
Volunteers can bring their own telescopes and there are also telescopes on site for the public to learn to use. There is also a telescope in the dome manned by a Starcreek volunteer.
Doerrie said sturdy shoes are recommended since the off-path walking can involve rocks and “some small local residents.”
Other tips include bringing a light jacket and a small flashlight when taillight tape to mae it red.
Starcreek members will have a supply of tape to modify white flashlights and cell phones and hey also have loaner red flashlights.
The Selman Living Laboratory is one mile north and 6.5 miles west of Alabaster Caverns. Visitors need to park in the graveled parking lot by the flag poles and white fences, facing away from the gates to preserve night vision.
For more information you can contact Doerrie at 806-202-2967 or Starcreek President Mark Hallinger at 580-478-7615.
