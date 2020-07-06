Classes will start on the currently scheduled date – Monday, August 17.
Campus will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 7.
SWOSU will cancel Fall Break and classes will meet on October 15 and 16.
Commencement will be held on November 20-21 with limited guest participation. More details will be announced soon on the website. Classes will meet as usual on November 23 and 24.
After Thanksgiving Break, in order to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus from potential holiday travel, all classes will transition to virtual.
SWOSU will have three days of virtual Dead Days, Nov. 30-Dec. 2. Virtual finals will start on Thursday, December 3, and end on Wednesday, December 9.
