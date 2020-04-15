Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and Sayre is making it easier for students to enroll for the upcoming 2020 summer and fall semesters by providing information on the home page of the university’s website—www.swosu.edu.
Students can click on the “How to Enroll for Summer and Fall 2020” link near the top of the home page and find several helpful links.
“This is a challenging time for everyone, so we are doing everything possible for our students,” said SWOSU Academic Vice President/Provost Dr. James South. “The SWOSU campuses are open and willing to help.”
SWOSU has fully virtual course delivery for the remainder of the spring and summer semesters. Plans are to have a normal campus environment in the fall.
The following links provide more information for SWOSU students:
· Enrollment information provides instructions for new, transfer and current students to enroll virtually for summer and fall 2020.
· General student information provides an overview of news and information for students.
· Frequently Asked Questions provides answers on several topics.
· Student support resources provides links for a variety of virtual support services, including tutoring and enrollment.
· The Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning also provides a variety of resources, including information on how to succeed in an online class. Log in to Canvas through Self-Service to access these resources, and then access the Succeeding in an Online course, found on the student’s courses menu. Please call 580.774.3149 with any questions.
· Students seeking resources to address needs due to COVID-19 can visit the Dean of Students page for helpful resources and information.
For additional questions, helpful phone numbers are:
· Registrar’s Office—580.774.3777
· Student Financial Services—580.774.3786
· Bursar Office—580.774.3019
