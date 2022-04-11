Sonya Covalt, 8th grade English Language Arts and Communications teacher at Woodward Middle School, was honored to be awarded 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year.
“I’m overwhelmed by the kind, encouraging texts, emails, hugs and supportive messages that have been sent to me. It’s a blessing to be a finalist with these amazing teachers,” Covalt said.
The annual event was put on Monday by the Woodward Chamber of Commerce and Woodward News. It was held in the Conference Center as part of the chamber’s monthly luncheon.
Ella Andrews and Tripp Starbuck introduced Lacy Moore, a kindergarten teacher at the Early Childhood Center.
Andrews wrote, illustrated and read a book about all the fun activities and learning in Mrs. Moore’s class. “I want to be a fun teacher, just like you,” Andrews said.
Tripp Starbuck said, “Mrs. Moore makes learning fun for all the students. I think she’s the best teacher because she is funny, loves us all, is awesome and works hard. If I had to choose a $100 or Mrs. Moore, I’d choose her everytime.”
Kelson Scott and Ellie Domnick introduced Kari Boone, a first grade teacher at Highland Park Elementary School.
Scott spoke first and said, “She is loving to all her students and makes us smarter to be ready for second grade next year. Sometimes, she lets us play bingo before lunch. Mrs. Boone is the best choice for Woodward teacher of the year.”
Domnick spoke of her teacher, “When I am asked, whose first grade class are you in, the response is always the same, ‘We love Mrs. Boone she is a great teacher!’ She teaches us reading, math and phonics always with a smile. I am proud to have her as a teacher.”
Madi Graf was the speaker for Covalt.
Graf said, “She genuinely cares for each of her students. Mrs. Covalt was my ELA teacher in 8th grade. She modifies her teaching skills to accommodate all students. I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to learn many life lessons from her.
“Her support and encouragement towards us was so strong that it seemed like she saw the potential in each of us that we could not see in ourselves. Mrs. Covalt is an extremely dedicated, hardworking and compassionate (teacher).”
Barrett Love and Veronica Zwink introduced David Reisdorph, upper division science and AP science teacher at Woodward High School.
Love said, “We have had the honor this year to be in Mr. Reisdorph’s AP Biology class. We’ve had a teacher who loves exploration and especially creativity in the classroom. He always has a big smile on his face and a friendly personality.”
Zwink said, “Mr. Reisdorph always tries to find ways to make class and lab more engaging. He makes it clear that he’s happy to see us.”
Outgoing Teacher of the Year, Lauren Stahlman made the announcement of the 2022-2023 winner.
“When I reflect on this past year and what being Woodward Teacher of the Year meant to me, I’m still humbled. One of the things that I love most about Woodward is that it truly epitomizes community. Our residents and businesses support education and our teachers year after year, rallying behind our causes and needs,” Stahlman said.
Covalt recognized her students.
“To my students past and present, you are what drives me. You drive me to get up, show up and step up. You are important and you matter. There is a leader inside each of you, do not give anyone the power to squash that within you. Being a teacher is my passion,” said Covalt.
Covalt received a gift package from local businesses put together by the Woodward News.
