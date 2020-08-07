Sometimes the definition of treasure depends on the person making the distinction. We’ve all heard, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder” or “One person’s trash is another’s treasure.” As a family picks through collectibles and heirlooms, how do they decide what to do with it all?
Martha Ray may have some answers. She is coming from Pawnee to the Sod House Museum near Aline on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. to host a workshop called What Do I Do with My Treasures?
“Things like family photos, and crystal and dishes and silverware and baby clothes,” Ray said. “Things that people my age, people that are older, hang on to, and they have an emotional attachment to.”
Ray will present information with ideas on what items to save, what to dispose of, what to ask your children or younger family members if they would like to keep.
According to Ray, the younger generation doesn’t want to go through these things.
“They just put a garage sale sign in the yard and be done with it,” Ray said. “This is basically what can you do, you know, to declutter to get rid of stuff, but to hang on to those memories”
Ray will also touch on how to correctly store those treasured objects you cannot bear to let go of, like quilts, certificates and old photographs.
She will also share ideas on, “where can you can take them. Are there options besides thrift shops? Such as childcare, orphanages, jail ministries, things like that,” Ray explained. “Contacting museums, especially (the) local Historical Society, to see if they're interested in things that you might have.”
Ray’s workshop discussion topics will include what items to donate and how to receive tax deductions.
“There are some thrift shops that if you donate, they will give you a receipt that will allow you to deduct that from your taxes,” Ray shared. “If you donate it to a church group, if you donate it to anything that's a 501c3 like a local museum, you can get a receipt, and it can be tax deductible.”
According to Sod House Museum Director Renee Trindle, different generations may have different views of what items should be saved, as well as different methods to preserve them. While an older generation may carefully save and label the original prints of historic family photographs, younger generations may scan those images and record the information digitally.
Parents sometimes save antique dishes, old clothing, authentic furniture and family heirlooms that they wish to pass on to their children or grandchildren, whether for sentimental reasons or because they think the items might have significant monetary value. It is possible, however, that the children or grandchildren may have a different view of these treasures, according to Trindle.
Call the museum at 580-463-2441 for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.