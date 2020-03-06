ALINE, Okla. — The Sod House Museum continues celebrating the 125th anniversary of the building of the Sod House on Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m., with a program focusing on its builder, Marshal McCully. Professor Jana Brown of Northwestern Oklahoma State University (NWOSU) will present McCully’s family history, tracing his genealogy back to the pre-Revolutionary War era.
Brown has worked with the Sod House Museum for several years as a volunteer. In the summer of 2019 she began researching the family history of Marshal McCully. The migration of the McCully family is similar to many other families who immigrated to America seeking freedom and prosperity.
Marshal’s ancestors were pioneers on the frontier and also participated in wars that shaped our nation. McCully’s family first settled in early-day Virginia, then migrated to the western frontier as new states were formed. Records indicate that the family resettled in Kentucky, Missouri and Kansas before Marshal participated in the Cherokee Outlet Land Run.
Brown teaches history at NWOSU in Alva. She is currently completing her doctorate at Oklahoma State University, with concentrations in American history and public history.
The Sod House Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located southeast of Aline on State Highway 8.
For more information, contact Director Renee Trindle at 580-463-2441 or sodhouse@okhistory.org.
