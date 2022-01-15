The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street is coming to the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum (PIPM) in Woodward Feb. 5 to March 19. The “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” is an exhibit traveling across the United States with Woodward being one of only six communities in Oklahoma to host this exhibit.
Woodward and the surrounding community have been expressly chosen by the Oklahoma Humanities Council to host “Crosswords” as part of the Museum on Main Street program. It is a national, state, and local partnership that brings exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations for more people to examine the evolving landscape of rural America.
“The exhibit will take up every square inch of the Rotunda and Gallery,” said Museum Executive Director Robin Hohweiler. “The title of this is ‘Crossroads: Change in Rural America.’ It is looking at the changes in rural America over the course of the 20th century.
“This will not cost the museum anything. The money comes from the Smithsonian Institute and the Oklahoma Humanities. An exhibit like this could have cost $10,000.”
The museum also received a $5,000 grant to use for putting on programming while hosting the exhibit, Hohweiler added.
“Crossroads” explores how rural American communities changed in the 20th century. From coast to coast, the vast majority of the United States landscape remains rural with only 3.5% of the landmass considered urban. Since 1900, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas dropped from 60% to 17%. This exhibition looks at that remarkable societal change and how rural Americans have responded.
This exhibit was designed for small town museums, libraries, and cultural organizations to help attendees to reflect on their own community’s history, their present and future, and provide opportunities for people to converse with each other about the relevance of their community for present and future times.
The “Crossroads” traveling exhibit is a partnership between Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), state humanities councils across the nation, and local host institutions such as Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum.
Local hosts will provide complementary exhibits, host public programs, and facilitate educational initiatives to raise people’s understanding of their own history, the joys, and challenges of living rural, how change has impacted their community, and prompt discussion of goals for the future.
Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum has the following places, times, and free events for guests to attend during the exhibit:
Feb. 5 - 10 a.m., grand opening of the exhibit.
Feb. 10 - Noon luncheon and discussion of the book "Four Winds" at the Woodward Conference Center. Free books for the discussion are available at the Woodward Public Library.
Starting Feb. 19 on Saturdays, the Woodward Arts Theatre will show classic films starting at 2 p.m.
Schedule includes: Feb. 19 - Country; Feb. 26 - Grapes of Wrath; March 5 - Cross Creek; March 112 - Part 1 of Dust Bowl; March 19 - Part II of Dust Bowl.
On March 4: The Territorial Tellers, a storytelling group, will perform in the Ag Building of the museum at 6 p.m.
Additional events will be announced later. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and the museum will be sanitized daily.
Anyone wanting to be a volunteer Docent for events of the “Crossroads” exhibit or want to schedule times for school field trips can contact Robin Hohweiler at (580) 256-6136.
