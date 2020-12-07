Accuracy is key to preparing correct financial statements for tax preparation as this year ends, according to Oklahoma Small Business Development Centers Associate Business (OKSBDC) Advisor Andra Smith.
Not only is this important for tax records, it is also important for getting the new year off to a good start, according to Smith.
In order to help small businesses prepare accurate information in the new year, High Plains Technology Center (HPTC), Oklahoma Small Business Development Center and Center For Emerging Technology will be hosting a free year-end checklist workshop on Dec. 9 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.
“It's a very important workshop; I've done this workshop for years,” Smith said. “I change it every year based on what's happening that year. And I will admit it's changed quite a bit this year.”
Workshop attendees will learn the basics of what financial statements are, including accurate checking account balances, accounts payable, accounts receivable and more.
“To keep them from underpaying or overpaying taxes for one thing,” Smith said. “It also gives them the ability to start the year with accurate records knowing where they really stand.”
According to Smith, good record keeping in Covid is of phenomenal importance.
“Because if they do come out with more relief funds, you have to have information to put in there,” Smith said. “Not giving them accurate information, it's going to come back and bite you later and it has on many of them. And it's a sad thing.”
Unfortunately, some businesses didn't get enough funds to operate this year because the information they turned in wasn't an accurate representation of their business expenses.
“That's been my soapbox for years,” Smith stressed. “I've never seen a successful business without good financial records. It's impossible. You can't make good decisions when you don't know where you're at.”
According to Smith, the high points of the workshop are learning about financial statements, what they do, how to utilize them and how to get them accurate.
Workshop attendees will also learn how to verify their W-2 and 1099 employment forms are correct and ready to distribute.
“We are going to go over the Covid implications the tax implications of the PPP loans,” Smith added. “That's a big deal. And a lot of people don't realize how important it is.”
There is a very specific way to handle the expenses that were paid by the government. Getting accurate information to the accountant is important, according to Smith.
“In the workshop we're going to go over it and there will be a Q&A session,” Smith encouraged. “We're going go over how to handle credit cards inside your business. We're going to go over discrepancies. How to find them, and correct them.”
This workshop is a collaboration effort with Center for Emerging Technology and Entrepreneurial Studies Director Dr. Samantha Lankford from Cameron University in Lawton. She also an OKSBDC Business Advisor and versatile leader with over 18 years investment in education, leadership development and entrepreneurship in academia and corporate.
“She is a brilliant lady,” Smith said. “We're all one big network and one big team.”
By Friday morning, nearly 70 were already registered for the workshop.
“They do have to be registered to attend,” Smith reminded.
Register by Tuesday at https://bit.ly/3k9JhY8 for the workshop
