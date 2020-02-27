The official start of spring is less than a month away and it’s time to plan some outings.
Get a free pass to Frontier City when you donate blood at an upcoming Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive.
Each donor will receive a free t-shirt inspired by the sitcom “Friends” as well as one complimentary admission voucher to Frontier City in Oklahoma City to use during Frontier City’s spring dates.
“Voluntary blood donation is one of the most selfless acts someone can do - being a friend to a stranger and giving hope, healing and comfort during a life-threatening health crisis,” said President and CEO of OBI John Armitage, M.D. “We encourage healthy adults, age sixteen and older, to ‘be there’ for others in our community by giving blood.”
Upcoming blood drives:
Thursday, March 5 - NWOSU Woodward from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, March 6 - Woodward High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 7 - United Grocery Stores (2821 8th st) from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Monday, March 9 - Providence Place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit obi.org or call 877-340-8777.
