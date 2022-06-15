Autism Foundation of Oklahoma (AFO) has partnered with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and the Woodward County Health Department to provide a sensory-friendly vaccine clinic to residents with autism or other disabilities and their caregivers in Northwestern Oklahoma.
The clinic will be held on June 23rd from 1:30-4:00 pm at the Woodward County Health Department located at 1631 Texas Ave, Woodward, OK. Registration is available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/337651894907
Prior to the clinic, staff at Woodward County Health Department will receive sensory kits and specialized training for autism and other disabilities sponsored by a grant awarded to AFO from the Oklahoma State Health Department. Participants will receive gift bags containing resources and helpful items for families to use with their children when visiting other new and possibly stressful places in their communities.
“We look forward to hosting five statewide sensory-friendly vaccine clinics in Oklahoma and appreciate the support of the Comanche County Health Department. Our clinics are designed to help individuals and family members feel more comfortable in a local health care setting that is educated and equipped to accommodate special needs,” says AFO’s Health Equity Project Coordinator Chandee Kott.
Children that are a part of the CDC’s Vaccines For Children (VFC) program are also eligible to receive their back-to-school immunizations. To learn more, visit www.autismfoundationok.org.
