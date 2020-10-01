The Woodward Senior Center will open the dining room for lunch again starting Monday, Oct. 5, said Director Kathryn Fanning.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. Drive-through lunches will go out at noon.
Fanning asked that meals be reserved by calling 254-8566 and telling staff if you want dine-in or carryout.
"There have been no new cases that we know of among our patrons and the building and dining room have been thoroughly sanitized and cleaned," Fanning said. "We do recommend wearing a mask until you get to your table and encourage social distancing and hand washing.
"We plan to wait another week or two before adding back some activities just to be on the safe side."
Fanning said the Senior Center will be closed on Monday, Oct. 12 for Columbus Day and they plan to start running their bus on Monday, Oct. 19. For more information call the center.
Also, open enrollment for Medicare begins Oct. 15 and goes through Dec. 7. Brigetta Wilson, the center's insurance counselor, is taking appointments to help seniors with open enrollment.
Orders for the United Fund Bierox are due on Oct. 21 and they can be picked up on Oct. 27, the evening of the United Fund drive-through baked potato supper from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
