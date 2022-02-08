The Selby Minner Blues Band will be at the Woodward Arts Theatre this Friday playing classic blues, rocking blues and all the blues in every hue.
Minners’ band is bringing Oklahoma blues hall of fame 2019 inductee “Mr. Guitar” Kelvin Drake.
While in Woodward, the band will be presenting a “History of the Blues” set at the Woodward Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and concert is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20, student discounts and group discounts are available.
Selby Minner and her husband D.C. Minner, famed blues singer/guitarist, started their Blues in the Schools program through the Oklahoma Arts Council in 1989, performing music in classrooms and teaching students about blues and its history.
For their educational efforts with Oklahoma school children, the Minners won a W.C. Handy Award and a Keeping the Blues Alive Award from the Memphis, Tennessee-based Blues Foundation.
Selby Minner has been featured in Living Blues Magazine, on Black Entertainment Television, the Oprah Winfrey Show. She is poised and ready to carry on the band with it’s warm and enthusiastic performances, that is loved by people of all ages, and covers a full range of beats, melodies and emotions.
